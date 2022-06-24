Song Joong Ki in talks to star in upcoming noir film ‘Hwaran’? Find out

On June 24, a South Korean news outlet released a report stating that ‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki has confirmed the upcoming noir film ‘Hwaran’ (romanised title) as his next project. Following this, the actor’s agency HISTORY D&C commented on the reports on the same day. The agency shared with another South Korean media outlet, stating, “He is positively reviewing [the offer] to star in ‘Hwaran.'”

‘Hwaran’ is a noir film which will be produced by HISTORY D&C and Sanai Pictures, and will follow precarious characters who make dangerous choices to escape their hellish reality. Last year, Song Joong Ki starred in tvN’s ‘Vincenzo’ as the titular character, joined by Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yeo Jin and Kwak Dong Yeon. The series saw Song Joong Ki as a lawyer and a consigliere for the mafia.

The actor’s portrayal of the grey character was immensely well-received, and ‘Vincenzo’ ranked among one of the most-viewed Korean series on Netflix in 2021. After his role in ‘Vincenzo’, this news about Song Joong Ki reviewing an offer to star in ‘Hwaran’ is being met with much anticipation.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is currently reportedly filming for the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son’ (literal title). The upcoming series is a fantasy drama based on a web novel of the same name. Song Joong Ki’s character is that of a chaebol family’s secretary, who is killed by the youngest son of the family, but wakes up in the son’s body and goes on to take revenge. At present, the drama is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2022.

