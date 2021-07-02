Song Joong Ki tests NEGATIVE for Covid 19; Cancels shoot for his upcoming film, Bogotá for the time being

Song Joong Ki is currently in self-quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Read on to find out the details.

While the world is slowly trying to get back to a normal way of functioning with mass vaccination and taking precautionary steps at home and work; it is safe to say that the Covid-19 scare is still real! On July 2, actor Song Joong Ki's agency HISTORY D&C reported that Song Joong Ki would be practising self-quarantine, after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. He has also cancelled all his professional commitments for the time being.

HISTORY D&C explained that on June 30, an acquaintance of actor Song Joong Ki was informed that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Song Joong Ki immediately cancelled his professional commitments and underwent pre-emptive testing. Thankfully, he tested negative and immediately isolated himself for prevention. Therefore, he has paused filming his upcoming movie Bogotá, which resumed filming in Korea on June 21. The film crew of Bogotá will test themselves too. In the meantime, he will do his best to follow the directions and guidelines from the disease prevention authorities and request fans for their generous understanding.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki has landed himself in a bit of a conflict with his neighbours. On June 2, SBS reported that residents raised concerns over safety issues concerning the construction of the land in Itaewon, Yongsan District that had been purchased by Song Joong Ki in 2016. The construction, which began last year, became a problem when it arbitrarily adjusted the slope of the road to fit the driveway at the height of the parking lot. This has led to increased cases of car accidents and noise pollution in the area.

Song Joong Ki's agency issued an immediate clarification stating that they have submitted a corrective plan to Yongsan District Office as of July 1 and will resolve the matter as soon as possible, without causing further inconvenience to the neighbours.

