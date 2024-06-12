Song Joong Ki to make cameo appearance in Han Hyo Joo and Shun Oguri starrer Japanese drama Romantic Anonymous; Reports

Song Joong Ki will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming Japanese drama Romantic Anonymous which will be led by South Korean actress Han Hyo Joo. The Vincenzo actor is known for his good looks along with talented acting skills. He has worked on hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich and more. Han Hyo Joo is a popular actress known for her roles in Moving and W: Two Worlds.

On June 12, it was reported that Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki will be making a cameo appearance in the Japanese drama Romantic Anonymous. Han Hyo Jo will be heading the upcoming romance series. Song Joong Ki's appearance raises anticipation as fans eagerly wait to see what addition his character will bring to the story. The actor recently also made a cameo appearance in the hit series Queen of Tears which featured Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won.

More about Romantic Anonymous

Romantic Anonymous is expected to premiere in 2025 and will be streaming on Netflix. The drama is a remake of the 2011 French film Les Émotifs anonymes.

Han Hyo Joo, Shun Oguri, Yuri Nakamura and Jin Akanishi will be appearing in the main roles. Han Jyo Joo will be playing Lee Hana who is a a gifted chocolatier and has a fear of social interactions.

Romantic Anonymous tells the story of two people with anxiety disorder. A man and a woman with a mutual love for chocolates slowly grow close to each other and heal their own selves. The man has a hard time with physical touches and the woman cannot look into other's eyes.

Sho Tsukikawa who has also worked on Yu Yu Hakusho will be directing the series. Parasite's Lee Ha Jun will be managing the production design and Yang Jin Mo will be taking care of the editing.

