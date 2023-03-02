Song Joong Ki travels to Europe with wife Katy Louise Saunders, shares updates from My Name is Loh Kiwan set

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki was recently spotted at the Incheon International Airport with wife Katy Louise Saunders. The couple was on their way to Europe where Song Joong Ki’s latest project My Name is Loh Kiwan is currently being shot. The actor has recently been fairly active on Instagram and has been updating fans on his upcoming project ever since he reached Europe. The cast for the upcoming movie was officially released in early February this year.

Cast of My Name is Loh Kiwan

The cast of My Name is Loh Kiwan includes remarkable actors like Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, and Jo Han Chul. Song Joong Ki will play the lead role in My Name is Loh Ki Wan alongside Choi Sung Eun.

Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki became a favorite in South Korea following the release of the 2010 historical romance drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’. He played a plethora of diverse roles after that. His role in ‘Descendants of the Sun’ in 2016 rewarded him with International recognition.

Choi Sug Eun

Actress Choi Sung Eun is a South Korean actress. She was recently seen in Ji Chang Wook starrer K-drama ‘Sound of Magic’.

My Name is Loh Kiwan: Synopsis

In the movie 'My Name is Loh Kiwan', Song Joong Ki will be playing the role of a North Korean defector. Life has brought Loh Ki Wan to Belgium where he has to fight his way to get the status of a refugee - the only way he can stay in the country. Choi Sung Eun plays the role of Mari who is a Belgian citizen of Korean origin. While Loh Ki Wan has plans of starting afresh, Mari has practically given up on life. Fate puts the two of them in a bittersweet equation with each other. Following the latter, an unlikely romance ensues between the two.

Preceding ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’, Song Joong Ki was seen in the South Korean TV series ‘Reborn Rich’ (2022) and ‘Vincenzo’ (2021). Both shows were well-received by viewers and went on to become two of the highest-rated shows in South Korea.

