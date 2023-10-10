Song Joong Ki was paid with THIS after not charging any appearance fee for Hopeless

Song Joong Ki has been making waves with back-to-back hit K-dramas. While he entered the industry with his debut movie, A Frozen Flower, his recent performances in K-dramas such as Vincenzo (2021) and Reborn Rich (2022) have put him in the limelight globally. Today, he has achieved the status of being one of the highest-paid actors when it comes to the Korean Entertainment Industry.

Song Joong Ki revealed that he was excited to work in the movie Hopeless because of the story

The actor has made headlines recently as he made an appearance at the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). There has been a lot of conversation surrounding his fees for making an appearance at the event. Song Joong Ki attended the BIFF for the premiere of his latest project Hopeless. Since the production had a relatively low budget, it was reported that he did not charge a fee for being a part of the movie.

The Space Sweepers actor had also gone on record to share that when the story for the movie Hopeless was narrated to him, he was extremely excited to be a part of the film. However, the conversation around his appearance compelled him to make a comment. The actor had earlier said that he didn’t receive any fee because he was worried that the original charm of the work would decrease if his appearance commercialized it. He further tried to downplay the same saying that it’s not a big deal, but he was embarrassed because it was talked about too much.

Song Joong Ki disclosed that he received his appearance fee in the form of a watch

However, in a recent conversation, Song Joong Ki revealed that he had in fact received a fee for his appearance. During the movie’s screening at BIFF, the actor attended an open talk and revealed, "A few days ago, I had a meal with the CEO of the production company and received the watch he was wearing as a gift. I got a watch as my pay." The actor reportedly did not want to be in the news for stories that surround his fees.

