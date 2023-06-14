Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

On June 14, Song Joong Ki took to his fancafe to confirm that he and his wife Katy Louise Sanders were blessed with a healthy son in Rome. He also reassured the fans that the wife and son are completely healthy. He said that he was in his wife's hometown and he is eternally grateful to the fans for being a part of the wonderful time. He expressed his happiness and gratitude towards his family for being there as well.

Song Joong Ki’s letter:

He introduced himself and asked how everyone was doing. He went on to say he finished filming for the movie Bogota in Hungary and even went to Cannes with the honor of the movie Hopeless and that he enjoyed the days so much but he received even more happiness which he wanted to share with his fans. He confirmed he was in Rome, Italy and he finally got to meet his healthy baby boy in his wife's hometown. He also said that both the wife and son are healthy and he is happily taking care of his family now with a grateful heart. He expressed that this was the precious gift he and his wife could receive as they have had the biggest dream to create a happy family. He chose this day as the time to thank the people who supported his journey from the start. He shared how grateful he is and hoped that his supporters would have such happiness in their lives as well. He ended the letter by saying that he will be back soon with a new work as he is an actor at the end of the day and wishes that they are always well and healthy.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Sanders:

Previously, Song Joong Ki revealed his relationship with his British girlfriend, who is now his wife, in December of last year. He is currently getting ready for the release of the films Bogotá and Hopeless. Born in 1985, Song Joong Ki made his acting debut in the 2008 film A Frozen Flower. After that, he performed in films like Itaewon Murder Case, A Werewolf Boy, Battleship Island, and Space Sweepers, as well as in dramas like Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Deep Rooted Tree, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles and Vincenzo, and the most recent drama, Reborn Rich.

Katy Louise Saunders, who was born in 1984, made her acting debut in the 2002 film Love's Journey. She is one year older than Song Joong Ki. She currently teaches English and made appearances in the films Lizzie Maguire and others.

