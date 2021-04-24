From Song Joong Ki to Yoo Yeon Seok: All the handsome men Kim Tae Ri has featured alongside in her career

Happy Birthday Kim Tae Ri. We take a look at all the handsome namja she has acted opposite in her illustrious filmography. Read on to find out.

Happy Birthday, Kim Tae Ri. The beautiful and talented actress was born in Seoul. She was raised by her grandmother during childhood and has a brother who is two years older than her. Kim Tae Ri graduated from Kyung Hee University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Media Communication. She may have studied Media and Journalism, but her heart always laid in front of the camera. Since the year 2010, Kim Tae Ri has been working in films and television. She started her career with bit roles, short films and adverts. In 2013, she filmed the short Moon Young, which debuted at the Seoul Independent Film Festival in 2015.

Her immense talent was noticed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan Wook and he cast her in his 2016 directorial film The Handmaiden, which is also Tae Ri's feature film debut. Her performance as Sook-Hee earned her a lot of critical acclaim and she soon established herself as a versatile actress and performer. She went on to star in some of Korea's most acclaimed films and television projects like 1987: When The Day Comes, Little Forest and Mr Sunshine. She also starred in Korea's first space film Space Sweepers that premiered on Netflix this year. Kim Tae Ri has acted opposite some handsome and talented men. We take a look at the handsome and talented actors she has starred opposite.

1. Song Joong Ki - Space Sweepers

Kim Tae Ri plays Captain Jang, a former Special Forces squad officer who later deserted her post to create her own pirate organization. Kim Tae Ri starred opposite the handsome and talented Hallyu star Song Joong Ki in this blockbuster film, sharing screen space for the first time. It is regarded as the first Korean space blockbuster.

2. Lee Byung Hun - Mr Sunshine

Kim Tae Ri starred opposite Lee Byung Hun in arguably what is considered as Kim Eun Suk's best work till date! The series is set in Hanseong (the former name of Seoul) in the early 1900s and focuses on activists fighting for Korea's independence. Kim Tae Ri plays Go Ae Shin, a Joseon noblewoman who is a trained sniper. She becomes part of the Righteous army. Her chemistry with Lee Byung Hun who plays Eugene Choi was well-received by fans.

3. Yoo Yeon Seok - Mr Sunshine

Yoo Yeon Seok played Goo Dong Mae, a hot-headed Japanese samurai member of the Musin society, which is part of a Yakuza group. As a teen, he was helped by a young Go Ae-shin. He harbours a crush on her but she doesn't love him back. Their equation in Mr Sunshine was interesting and played out like a lead actress-second lead syndrome.

4. Seo Kang Joon - Entourage

Kim Tae Ri played a cameo in Entourage, a dark comedy about navigating through the entertainment business. Seo Kang Joon features as one of the leads in the drama. Although technically they didn't star opposite each other in Entourage, it would be nice to see them opposite each other in another drama soon.

Once Again, Happy Birthday Kim Tae Ri.

