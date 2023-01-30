Song Joong Ki’s agency High Zium Studio comments on the actor’s wedding plans

On January 30th, while the news of Song Joong Ki 's remarriage was reported, an official from her agency, High Zium Studio, told a South Korean media outlet, "They plan to hold a wedding ceremony separately, but nothing has been specifically decided at the moment." Regarding the time of the baby’s birth, they declined to comment, saying that it was their private life.

On the same day, Song Joong Ki announced the news of her remarriage through his fan cafe, saying, “I swore to spend the rest of my life with Katy Louise Saunders, who has supported me and cherished each other and spent precious time with me.I have become a better person than I was because of her,” he added.

Then, Song Joong Ki announced the news of their pregnancy together and said, "Today, we are on our way after registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love. Just like now, the two of us will look in one direction and walk beautifully together in the future. It will always change. I am sincerely grateful to all the fans who care for me without fail," he said. Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki announced the news of her remarriage in about four years after a consensual divorce from actress Song Hye Kyo in 2019.

Actor Song Joong Ki is reportedly enjoying his newlywed life with his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders and her family at his home in Itaewon, Seoul. His home in Itaewon is a 20-billion-won (approximately 16 million dollars) home that was completed only about a year ago in February 2022.

Song Joong Ki’s work:

Song Joong Ki will leave for Hungary in the middle of next month to film the movie 'Ro Gi Wan'. Netflix's original film 'Ro Gi Wan' is a film adaptation of Haejin Jo's novel 'Ro Gi Wan'. Song Joong Ki transforms into a North Korean defector and leads the film. Song Joong Ki confirmed his appearance in the movie last year and prepared for filming. Accordingly, he plans to depart next month and continue filming for about 2-3 months.

About Katy Louise Saunders:

Katie Louise Saunders, who is marrying Song Joong Ki, was born to a British father and a Colombian mother, and was reported to have spent her childhood in London, England and Italy. Her 1984 birth made her debut in her 2002 film 'Love's Journey' and she appeared in 'CCTV: Secret Gaze' in 2019, but she has not acted since.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK perform with live orchestra in Paris; Group poses with tennis star Roger Federer

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the comment? Let us know in the comments below.