Song Joong Ki’s Hopeless to screen on 2023 Cannes Film Festival; BLACKPINK’s Jennie receives invitation

Director Kim Ji Woon's new film 'Cobweb' starring Song Kang Ho and director Kim Chang Hoon's feature debut film 'Hopeless' starring Song Joong Ki were invited to the 76th Cannes International Film Festival to be held in May.

Hopeless and Cobweb’s entry:

On April 13th, the executive committee of the Cannes Film Festival held a press conference and announced the official invited films. 'Cobweb' was invited to the Non-Competition category, and 'Hopeless' was invited to Notable Gaze. Unlike last year when 'Broker' and 'Decision to Leave' were invited to the competition section, this year's Korean film was not listed in the competition section.

Cobweb:

'Cobweb' is the story of a film director in the 1970s, depicting the struggles of director Kim (Song Kang Ho), who has the obsession to make a masterpiece. The Cannes Film Festival, which prefers films about cinema itself, is a notable work. Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, and Jeon Yeo Been also appear. Director Kim Jee Woon has been invited to non-competition categories with 'A Bittersweet Life' and 'The Good, The Bad, The Weird'.

Hopeless:

The low-budget noir film ‘Hopeless’ depicts the story of an organized world where Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin), a boy who wants to escape from a hellish reality, meets Chi Geon (Song Joong Ki). Song Joong Ki appeared as a no-guarantee and became a hot topic. This is the first time Song Joong-ki has been invited to Cannes. Meanwhile, 'Concrete Utopia' and 'Kidnapped', which were expected to be invited this year, unfortunately failed to be invited. Director Hirokazu Koreeda, who stepped on the Cannes red carpet with 'Broker' last year, was again named in the competition section with 'Monster'. This year's film festival runs from April 16th to May 27th.

Jennie:

The HBO drama 'The Idol' starring Jennie of BLACKPINK was invited to the Cannes International Film Festival's non-competitive section. While interest is gathering whether Jennie will step on the Cannes red carpet as an actress, YG said, "It is undecided whether she will attend." 'The Idol' is attracting attention as it is Jennie’s first acting challenge as an actress. This drama depicts all the relationships surrounding a rising pop idol and the story of the world of the music industry, featuring many of the world's top artists, including Jennie, The Weekend, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan.

ALSO READ: Korean singer Lady Jane set to wed former BIGFLO member turned actor Lim Hyeon Tae after seven years of dating

Advertisement