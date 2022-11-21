Song Joong Ki’s Reborn Rich and Kim Hye Soo’s The Queen’s Umbrella soars to new heights in ratings

On November 21st, the JTBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Reborn Rich' , which aired the previous day, recorded 10.8% of the nationwide paid platform household standard and 11.7% of the metropolitan area standard, breaking its own record and taking first place in the same time slot. Based on the metropolitan area, Bundang's highest viewership rating was 13.2%, and the target 2049 viewership rating also exceeded 5%, ranking first in all channel dramas.

The series tells the story of Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki), a loyal employee working for Sunyang Group, who was betrayed and murdered by Jin Sung Joon, the eldest grandson of Sunyang Group. Yoon later woke up in 1987 discovering that he had been reincarnated into the body of Jin Do Joon, the youngest grandson of Sunyang Group who, in the present era, has mysteriously disappeared. Using these circumstances to his advantage, Yoon Hyun Woo starts his revenge by plotting to hostile takeover Sunyang Group.

The Queen's Umbrella ratings:

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, the 12th episode of The Queen’s Umbrella broke its own highest ratings with an average of 14.2% and a maximum of 16.4% based on households in the metropolitan area. In addition, it recorded an average of 13.4% and a maximum of 15.5% based on households nationwide, ranking first in the same time slot in cable and general channels in both the metropolitan area and nationwide. The 2049 audience rating was an average of 4.8% in the metropolitan area, a maximum of 5.6%, a national average of 5.5%, and a maximum of 6.4%.

About the drama:

Within the palace exist troublemaking princes who cause nothing but headaches for the royal family and are about to be turned into proper crown princes. Their mother, Im Hwa Ryeong (Kim Hye Soo), is the wife of a great king. But instead of having an aura of elegance and grace, she is a prickly, sensitive and hot-tempered queen. Once more serene, she changed since people kept pushing her buttons. She is a queen who sometimes abandons her pride and is even known to swear! Every day of her life is full of trials, but she withstands them all, for the sake of her children.

