Song Joong Ki’s Reborn Rich beats SKY Castle as the second highest rated K-Drama on cable TV

On December 19th, the ratings for the 14th episode of Reborn Rich, which aired at 10:30 pm the previous day, was 24.9%. It is their own highest rating and surpassed the highest rating of 23.8% for 'SKY Castle' (2018-2019), rising to second place in the history of JTBC drama ratings. The first place is ' The World of the Married' (2020) with 28.4%.

Reborn Rich is breaking its own highest ratings every week. In the first week of airing, the ratings exceeded double digits, from 6.1% for the first episode to 10.8% for the third episode. In the second week, episode 4 11.8%, episode 6 14.9%, episode 7 16.1%, episode 8 19.4% in the third week, beating the ENA drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo with 17.5%, the highest rating this year.

The latest ratings:

In the fourth week, it jumped from 17.0% in episode 9 to 21.1% in episode 11, becoming the first drama to exceed 20% in viewer ratings among the dramas aired this year, and in the fifth week, it continued its upward trend with 19.8% in episode 12 and 24.9% in episode 14. On the previous day's broadcast, the succession battle of the Sunyang Group family began in earnest after the death of Chairman Jin Yang Cheol (played by Lee Sung Min).

About the latest episode:

Jin Do Joon (Song Joong Ki), who knows that a 'card crisis' will occur due to the indiscriminate use of credit cards, hands over the Sunyang card to Dong Gi (Cho Han Cheol) and sets out to secure funds by securing a stake in Sunyang Corporation as collateral. At the end of the drama, Jin Do Joon met Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki), his original self, who was kicked out on the street while driving as a designated driver, stimulating curiosity about the future development.

Let’s wait it out to watch the other new episodes for Reborn Rich!

