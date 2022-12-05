Song Joong Ki’s Reborn Rich exceeds Extraordinary Attorney Woo as the most watched miniseries of 2022

According to the Korean ratings survey company on December 5th, the 8th episode of J TBC's Friday-Saturday drama Reborn Rich , which aired on December 4th, recorded 19.4% of households nationwide. This is a figure that has increased by 3.3 percentage points from the 16.1% obtained for the last broadcast, and corresponds to its own highest viewership rating.

With this, Reborn Rich surpassed 17.5% of ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo, in which Park Eun Bin played the lead role, and became the highest viewership rating for a mini-series aired this year. In the metropolitan area, it exceeded 21.8%.

About Reborn Rich:

Reborn Rich is a fantasy recurrence of Yoon Hyeon Woo (Song Joong Ki), a secretary who manages the owner risk of the chaebol family, reverts to Jin Do Joon (Song Joong Ki), the youngest son of the chaebol family, and lives for the second time in his life. Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, Shin Hyun Been, Yoon Je Moon, Kim Jeong Nan, Jo Han Chul, Seo Jae Hee, Kim Young Jae, Jung Hye Young, Kim Hyun, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Do Hyun, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Nam Hee, Park Ji Hyun, and Tiffany Young appear.

The two dramas:

It has once again broken its own highest viewership rating of close to 20%. Reborn Rich has been renewing its own highest ratings every episode since its first broadcast with 6.058%. The ratings rose more than three times compared to the first broadcast. In particular, it drew attention by surpassing the 17.534% of the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which recorded the highest viewership rating for a mini-series during the week this year.

About the latest episode:

In the 8th episode, Jin Yang Chul (Lee Sung Min) declared that he would not succeed to the eldest son at the wedding of Jin Seong Joon (Kim Nam Hee) and Mo Hyun Min (Park Ji Hyun). Jin Do Joon decided to run the DMC business by home shopping, and took revenge on Jin Hwa Yeong (Kim Shin Rok) for insulting his mother, Lee Hae In (Jung Hye Young) in front of him, by using stocks.

