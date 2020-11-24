  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Song Joong Ki's Space Sweepers en route to OTT platform; Kim Tae Ri teases the sci fi film & talks about love

Space Sweepers is heading to Netflix after the pandemic delayed its release in theatres. Kim Tae Ri teases the Song Joong Ki led sci-fi film while talking about love.
12310 reads Mumbai
Song Joong Ki's Space Sweepers heads to NetflixSong Joong Ki's Space Sweepers en route to OTT platform; Kim Tae Ri teases the sci fi film & talks about love
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It's official, Song Joong Ki's Space Sweepers will land on the OTT platform. The South Korean sci-fi movie was scheduled to release in the theatres back in September. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was delayed. A few weeks ago, reports suggesting an online release of the movie made the headlines. It has now been confirmed that Space Sweepers will release on Netflix. As reported by The Korea Herald, Space Sweepers' distributor Merry Christmas chose to opt for the online release due to the pandemic situation. 

"We decided to show ‘Space Sweepers’ through Netflix because of the unavoidable COVID-19 pandemic situation,” said Merry Christmas CEO You Jeong Hun. He also revealed that the movie was with the intention of IP (intellectual property) expansion in mind. The team aims at making "movies series, spinoff video content, a webtoon and games among other content with the same universe." Hence, the release couldn't be delayed further. 

Meanwhile, Space Sweepers actress Kim Tae Ri teased the film in an interview with DAZED. Featuring in the December issue of the magazine, the actress said she joined Space Sweepers because she liked the script. "It’s set in space, but there’s a definite ‘Korean’ feeling about it," she said, as translated by Soompi. 

The actress went on to open up about her thoughts on love and said she wants to be someone who knows how to love. "Not just romantic love, but the kind of person who can receive and give all kinds of love. I think that all discord starts from a heart that doesn’t know how to love. This also affects your perception of society," she said. 

When asked what kind of love she recently felt, she said she loves being on set. Be it a photoshoot or a movie set, she feels the love often. "I want to embrace it all in my heart and repay it however I can. Isn’t the world a more beautiful place if you think like this?” she said. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki learned about Space Sweepers 9 years ago: Thought concept was new; Attracted to the challenge

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Korea HeraldDAZED via Soompi

You may like these
Space Sweepers: Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri's space movie to zoom past theatres and directly land on OTT?
MAMA 2020: Song Joong Ki CONFIRMED as the host of Mnet Asian Music Awards; Returns to stage after two years
Korean Newsmakers of the Week: BTS unboxes BE Album, Hospital Playlist S2 in the making & Song Joong Ki's note
Song Joong Ki showers fans with love through an endearing letter; Reveals he's begun filming for Vincenzo
When Song Joong Ki's father sent an alarming text after Descendants of the Sun actor & Song Hye Kyo's divorce
RM on how BTS prepped for virtual concerts amid COVID; Says BE & Dynamite ‘wouldn’t be here without pandemic’
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement