Song Joong Ki's Space Sweepers en route to OTT platform; Kim Tae Ri teases the sci fi film & talks about love

Space Sweepers is heading to Netflix after the pandemic delayed its release in theatres. Kim Tae Ri teases the Song Joong Ki led sci-fi film while talking about love.

It's official, Song Joong Ki's Space Sweepers will land on the OTT platform. The South Korean sci-fi movie was scheduled to release in the theatres back in September. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was delayed. A few weeks ago, reports suggesting an online release of the movie made the headlines. It has now been confirmed that Space Sweepers will release on Netflix. As reported by The Korea Herald, Space Sweepers' distributor Merry Christmas chose to opt for the online release due to the pandemic situation.

"We decided to show ‘Space Sweepers’ through Netflix because of the unavoidable COVID-19 pandemic situation,” said Merry Christmas CEO You Jeong Hun. He also revealed that the movie was with the intention of IP (intellectual property) expansion in mind. The team aims at making "movies series, spinoff video content, a webtoon and games among other content with the same universe." Hence, the release couldn't be delayed further.

Meanwhile, Space Sweepers actress Kim Tae Ri teased the film in an interview with DAZED. Featuring in the December issue of the magazine, the actress said she joined Space Sweepers because she liked the script. "It’s set in space, but there’s a definite ‘Korean’ feeling about it," she said, as translated by Soompi.

The actress went on to open up about her thoughts on love and said she wants to be someone who knows how to love. "Not just romantic love, but the kind of person who can receive and give all kinds of love. I think that all discord starts from a heart that doesn’t know how to love. This also affects your perception of society," she said.

When asked what kind of love she recently felt, she said she loves being on set. Be it a photoshoot or a movie set, she feels the love often. "I want to embrace it all in my heart and repay it however I can. Isn’t the world a more beautiful place if you think like this?” she said.

