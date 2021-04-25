Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo is back stronger than ever following hiatus; Taxi Driver breaks personal record

Episode 17 of Vincenzo reached an all-time ratings high. Here's everything that has happened so far.

Vincenzo is one of the most popular K-Dramas on air at the moment. Produced by Studio Dragon, South Korea’s largest scripted television studio whose businesses involve everything from planning and development to financing, production, and distribution, worked hard on making Vincenzo a marvelous hit. The company was founded in 2016 as a division of CJ ENM Media Content and has created over 179 series with its team of 231 creative professionals, consisting of writers, directors, and producers. In the end of 2020, Studio Dragon will have produced 28 series for both Korea’s terrestrial and cable broadcasting networks, and Netflix. In addition to its recent global hit Netflix series, Crash Landing on You (2019), Studio Dragon is also credited in the creation of The Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Mr. Sunshine(2018), and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016). The New York Times listed Stranger (2017) in The 10 Best Shows of 2017, while Mother (2018) was included in the official competition selection of the Cannes International Series Festival. The 10 Best KoreanDramas to Watch on Netflix, an article recently published by Time magazine, listed five Studio Dragon series: Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Signal (2016), and Stranger (2017). Studio Dragon, having established itsUS branch in early 2020, hopes to collaborate with leading global production companies to plan and produce local TV series for the global audience.

With only 3 episodes remaining, episode 17 of tvN's Vincenzo recorded an average rating of 12.3 percent in the metropolitan area that peaked at 14.4 percent. Nationwide, the episode recorded an average of 11 percent and reached a high of 12.8 percent, ranking first in all channels including terrestrial channels.

Vincenzo Cassano, played by Song Joong Ki, lost his mother in the last episode broadcasted two weeks ago. Done playing with his prey, he directly confronted the villains in the latest episode. He promised Jang Han Seok a life more shameful than death and a very slow death, thereby starting a deadly game of chess between the two.

Members of Geumga Plaza supported their corn salad in their way, offering to be his Cassano family in Korea. The added manpower certainly helped when Vincenzo hijacked Babel Tower sale party, a tip from Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon). This marked a win for the Plaza people.

On the other hand, the villains have started recovering from Vincenzo's blow. With the Guillotine File as a common thread, Babel Group has joined hands with an even bigger fish. There was a certain shift in the power structure of Babel after the incident.

The partnership between Jang Han Seo and Vincenzo gave some surprisingly sweet moments. Vincenzo became the much-needed hyung figure for Jang Han Seo and that's why his betrayal hurt the most. The partnership was based entirely on benefits and didn't seem to have a very good ending from the start. But the added sweetness between the two characters caused more damage.

At the end of the episode, Vincenzo lay in a pool of his blood, courtesy of Jang Han Seo shooting him, surrounded by the Interpol. Although, Jang Han Seo did look really shocked.

This has increased anticipation of the next episode that would be aired on Sunday, April 25.

Credits :Studio Dragon

