Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo will not air next week & THIS is the reason why

tvN drama Vincenzo to air episodes 15 and 16 on April 10 and 11 in its usual time slot, but won't be airing their episode next week. Here's why.

Song Joong Ki's comeback drama Vincenzo has been a super success and the amazing ratings are proof of that! Vincenzo enjoyed a boost in viewership, scoring an average nationwide rating of 13.9 percent for its latest episode. The various twists and turns in the drama are keeping viewers hooked and waiting for the next week's twin episodes. However, we have a bit of bad news for fans of the drama Vincenzo.

According to a report by Ten Asia, the makers of Vincenzo issued a statement saying that they have taken a break for a week to further improve the quality and completeness of the drama. It is said that there will be a special episode on April 17, while they are undecided for April 18. Episode 17th will now be broadcast on April 24th and a weekly Gyeolbang special broadcast will be aired in the next week's time slot.

Vincenzo is winning over fans' hearts. In the previous week's episodes, the male lead Song Joong Ki‘s character Vincenzo and female lead Jeon Yeo Bin‘s character Hong Cha Young go undercover as Mr Anderson and Ms Bening, to be engaged at the Ragusang Art Gallery, While the real Mr Anderson and Ms Bening are kidnapped and taken to a private tour of the Geumga Plaza, led by the merchants in the building. However, they find themselves in a pickle when Vincenzo disguised as Mr Anderson has to propose and kiss Hong Cha Young, who is Ms Bening. Initially hesitant, the two indulge in a passionate kiss making viewers swoon.

ALSO READ: RECAP: Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin share a passionate kiss following a proposal in Ep 14 of Vincenzo

Are you excited to watch the future episodes of Vincenzo? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×