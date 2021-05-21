Song Kang and Han So Hee have a heart fluttering first meet in upcoming drama, I Know But

Their eyes met and sparks flew that very instant. Read on to find out the details.

'Their eyes met and sparks flew. Romance blossomed with the start of something new'. Well, these aren't lines from a poem, but instead, a description of the heart-fluttering first meet Song Kang and Han So Hee share in their forthcoming drama, I Know But. After releasing the behind the scenes and official posters, we have the first teaser video of the upcoming romance drama and the mushy vibe is already making us feel lovey-dovey.

The teaser video starts with Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) walking down a snow-covered road, holding a bouquet in her hands, smiling. We see a mysterious man enveloping her in a hug as they paint together. Yoo Na Bi looks happy and comfortable around him, presumably her boyfriend. However, things go south when Yoo Na Bi's boyfriend is caught red-handed kissing someone else. The screen blanks out for a second before Han So Hee appears again with Song Kang in the frame. Yoo Na Bi looks at Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) and asks, "Who Are You?", to which he replies, '"Is it okay if I sit here?" Park Jae Uhn draws a butterfly on Yoo Na Bi's arm and tells her that he likes butterfly, making her blush, as her name means butterfly too. Park Jae Uhn watches Yoo Na Bi painting intently. In the final instance, Park Jae Uhn catches Yoo Na Bi and envelopes her in a back hug, K-drama style. This could be the start of something new!

You can watch the charming trailer below:

I Know But also called Nevertheless, features Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, ‘I Know But’ is a light-hearted rom-com story of two people navigating the tricky waters of love and romance whilst still in college. Song Kang plays Park Jae Uhn who finds relationships taxing and believes in casual flirting and surface-level romance. On the other hand, Han So Hee portrays Yoo Na Bi, who had a bitter fall out with her ex-boyfriend and stopped believing in love. She gives up on destiny and makes a vow not to be swept up in love again. However, she is open to the idea of dating suitors.

JTBC’s I Know But will premiere on June 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

Credits :JTBC Drama

