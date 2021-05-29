Song Kang and Han So Hee pack in some passion in new trailer video for their upcoming romance drama I Know But

JTBC has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama I Know But! Read on to find out.

'Never judge a book by its cover' and the adage holds true for Song Kang and Han So Hee's latest romance drama, I Know But. I Know But also called Nevertheless is adapted from the eponymous webtoon, is a light-hearted rom-com story of two people in college. The webtoon is created by Jung Seo and stars Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn and Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi who find themselves in a whirlwind romance with each other.

In the latest trailer for I Know But, Song Kang gets close to a nervous Han So Hee helping her hit the darts, we see a glimpse of Song Kang sporting a butterfly tattoo on his neck. For those unversed, butterfly in Korean means Nabi, which is also Han So Hee's character's name. Song Kang and Han So Hee begin a passionate, whirlwind romance packed with sweet, intimate and deep moments with each other as it seems like Han So Hee has indeed fallen for the charming bad boy! I expected the drama to be a sweet rom-com but it seems more like a passionate and intimate rendezvous and we are here for it!

Watch the trailer below:

I Know But tells the story of a young college student, Yoo Na Bi, who has reservations about the concept of love, but is open to the idea of dating and having a boyfriend, but is sceptical about falling in love after being cheated upon. Then, she begins seeing a boy by the name of Park Jae Uhn, a handsome and charming 'bad boy' who is against the idea of being caught up in romantic relationships. He'd rather prefer to be close friends with the girls he meets and wants nothing more.

I Know But will premiere on June 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

