Song Kang and Han So Hee share adorable back and forth in the new teaser video for I Know But

JTBC has unveiled a new teaser for their new drama I Know But! Read on to find out.

We are barely scratching the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the amazing screen chemistry we are about to witness in I Know But. I Know But also called Nevertheless is adapted from the eponymous webtoon, is a light-hearted rom-com story between two people in college, and the amazing teaser videos is giving all the feels as we await in excitement to watch this sizzling chemistry unfold on our screens.

In the latest trailer, we see polaroid images of the actors in a cute animation style video. The teaser video shows the ambiguity of Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) and Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee)'s relationship. Yoo Na Bi is powerfully attracted to Park Jae Uhn but tries to stop herself from getting lost in her feelings because she knows he’s not an easy man to read. She wonders if he really likes her and then jolts herself back to reality by promising that she won't see him again.

Park Jae Uhn's actions continue to cause confusion for Yoo Na Bi, because as a playboy he approaches her without hesitation and flirts his way through, however as soon as she takes a step towards him, he retreats. Yoo Na Bi concludes, “Even though I know I can’t like you, nevertheless…” I Know But has received an adult viewership rating, a partial 19+ rating. Well, it certainly seems like Song Kang and Han So Hee will be setting the screen on fire with their fiery and thrilling chemistry. The JTBC show will premiere on June 19, at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST)

