Song Kang and Han So Hee share an adorable first meet in the teaser video of new romcom drama, I Know But

Han So Hee And Song Kang share amazing romantic chemistry in the first teaser video for the new drama, I Know But! Read on to find out.

It was just a couple of weeks back that Song Kang delivered a stunning and beautiful performance in Navillera, and he is back with yet another amazing drama! Song Kang will be starring opposite Han So Hee, of The World Of The Married fame in JTBC's romance drama, I Know But. After the release of the official poster, we finally get a glimpse of the lead pair's amazing romantic chemistry in the teaser video of I Know But.

The teaser video opens with the camera zooming on a butterfly tattoo on Song Kang's neck (Navillera vibes?). Romantic instrumental music plays in the background as a blushing Han So Hee meets a handsome Song Kang on a tennis court. The teaser has the 'first meet' feel to it and looks straight out of a 90s rom-com, cutesy and adorable. The teaser sets the premise for a good summer rom-com drama and we look forward to it.

You can check out the teaser video below:

For the unversed, The drama I Know But (also known as Nevertheless) is an upcoming drama from JTBC. Adapted from a webtoon by the same name, I Know But is a light-hearted rom-com story of two people in college. The webtoon is created by Jung Seo and the show is now easily one of the highly anticipated shows of 2021. I Know But is about a woman named Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee), who wants to date but doesn’t believe in love, and a man named Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang), who thinks dating is bothersome but has a reputation of being a flirt.

I Know But premieres on June 19, at 11 pm KST.

ALSO READ: I Know But Cast & Summary: Here’s everything you need to know about the Song Kang, Han So Hee starrer

Are you excited to watch I Know But? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Where can you watch the dramas? I Know But premieres on June 19, at 11 pm KST.

Credits :JTBC Drama

Share your comment ×