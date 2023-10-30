Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung are intrigued by each other in new My Demon ID Film pre-release

The highly-anticipated fantasy romance SBS-TV's Friday-Saturday drama, My Demon, written by Choi Ah Il and directed by Kim Jang Han, teased viewers with a scheduled ID video on the 30th. The two main characters displayed incredible chemistry in this new teaser.

My Demon revolves around the demon-like chaebol heiress, Do Do Hee (portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung), and Jung Gu Won, the demon who loses his powers one day after meeting Do Hee. They later enter into a contractual marriage. Kim Yoo Jung takes on the role of Do Do Hee, the heiress of Mirae Group, who struggles to trust anyone and unexpectedly falls in love with a demon. Song Kang transforms into Jung Gu Won, the charming demon who's led an eternal life, making dangerous yet sweet deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral when their lives become hellish.

My Demon ID Film starring Kim Yoo Jung

The new ID film of My Demon starts with Song Kang’s character Gu Won, describing how he sees Kim Yoo Jung’s character Do Do Hee. Titled My Do Hee, it starts with Gu Won slowly walking and asking “Where would you be?” He is looking for a sad, lonely and scared soul whose hand he wants to hold (as in make a dangerous deal with them).

While Gu Won’s voice echoes in the background, we see Do Hee, who is posing in front of the camera in black and white colors with a blank expression. Upon finding Do Hee, Gu Won excitedly exclaims, "I've found you," and firmly takes hold of her wrist. Their world becomes colorful as they find each other. He further states that Do Hee is the first-ever human that has made him nervous. He declares to Do Hee, who he finds interesting to not touch or harm the tattoo on her wrist, as it has Gu Won’s powers.

My Demon ID Film starring Song Kang

This ID film starts with Kim Yoo Jung’s character Do Doo Hee, describing how he sees Song Kangs character Gu Won. It is titled as My Gu Won and starts with Do Hee declaring in front of everyone that she has no interest in men whatsoever and only likes her job, only to be stopped by the beauty of Gu Won. As Gu Won draws nearer, she begins to question his identity and finds herself inexplicably falling for him, muttering, "What is it with this handsome, crazy guy?" She discreetly reveals her inner thoughts while gazing at Gu Won. She further describes him as “cold but gentle and sensually pure person,” showing she has started being attracted to him.

