Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung clash in new teaser for fantasy romance K-drama My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s upcoming fantasy romance K-drama My Demon released a new teaser starring the couple. The K-drama tells the story of Demon Gu Won (played by Song Kang) who loses all his powers after meeting Do Doo Hee (played by Kim Yoo Jung) leading them to strike a deal with each other. The K-drama is set to premiere in November.

My Demon releases new teaser

The newly released teaser for My Demon shows the beginning of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's fateful story as Do Do Hee jumps into the ocean to rescue a drowning man who is none other than Gu Won. Gu Won is seen sinking deep into the ocean. She grabs his wrist and starts to lose consciousness. She says “If I leave this man, I will live. This is all because of that name, Gu Won." (In Korean the name Gu Won means savior) This act results in Do Do Hee obtaining a tattoo that might contain the demon's powers.

The teaser goes on to give a glimpse of the challenges Gu Won has to confront, all while he gazes at the tattoo on Do Hee's wrist. He asks her what she has done to him and further says “It might be on your wrist, but it was originally mine” In frustration and disbelief at the ungrateful reaction of the man she risked her life to save, Do Do Hee slaps Gu Won.

Do Hee, skeptical about the connection between the tattoo and Gu Won's powers, watches as he takes matters into his own hands to prove the truth. She asks what he is in reality and Gu Won answers “This is what you people call me, demon.” Jung Gu Won enraged after someone has taken his powers, struggles to manipulate the human as he desires. In a surprising turn of events, Do Hee reverses the situation and starts to assert her own authority, hinting at the intense power struggle between these two mysterious characters bound by destiny.

In the end, Do Hee is protected by Gu Won as he asks her to look after herself, saying “Is it that difficult to take care of yourself? If you have someone else’s precious belongings, you should take responsibility.” This new teaser hints towards the intense chemistry My Demon will bring forth on our screens.

More about My Demon

My Demon is an upcoming rom-com, fantasy K-drama featuring Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), the heiress of the Mirae Group who possesses a somewhat demon-like persona, and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a charming and flawless demon who unexpectedly loses his powers after meeting her. These two unlikely characters find themselves in a contractual marriage.

Kim Yoo Jung takes on the role of Do Do Hee, the wealthy and mistrustful heiress who unexpectedly falls in love with a demon. Song Kang portrays Jung Gu Won, a charismatic and immortal demon known for striking dangerous yet attractive deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral, as their lives are tangled in misery. This SBS drama is set to make its debut on November 24th at 10 PM on Friday and Saturday nights.

