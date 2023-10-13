Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung show off their irresistible chemistry in teaser for My Demon

SBS' upcoming Friday-Saturday drama, My Demon, has released an enticing new teaser. Scheduled for its premiere on November 24 at 10 PM KST, the series narrates the tale of Do Do Hee (portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress, and her intriguing fake marriage pact with a demon, Jung Goo Won (played by Song Kang).

New Teaser for My Demon

SBS, the South Korean cable operator, treated fans with a sneak peek into the upcoming drama My Demon on October 13. The 54-second preview of this fantasy romance K-drama begins with a serene musical score, setting the mood. The visuals kick off with Song Kang's striking appearance alongside the enchanting Kim Yoo Jung. In a rain-soaked scene, Song Kang is portrayed shielding Kim Yoo Jung with an umbrella, creating a romantic moment. The two exchange captivating glances, teasing the audience with the promise of a visually stunning and emotionally charged narrative. The preview then unfolds with Song Kang taking Kim Yoo Jung's hand, leading to a moment of intense eye contact. Despite the unexpected physical contact, Do Hee struggles to resist the romantic atmosphere, reminding herself that their marriage is not real. As they dance under the spotlight on stage, she muses, "Fake is sweeter." However, each encounter with Gu Won unsettles her, especially when he whispers, "I’m the only one who is serious," creating a noticeable connection between them.

The scene transitions to them in marriage attire, with Gu Won placing a ring on Do Hee's finger. He emphasizes the need to present an ideal couple's appearance to the world, referencing the contract they made. The camera clicks away, capturing this staged moment. The preview intensifies as Gu Won leans in for a kiss, his voice echoing in the background, asking, "What do you want me to do?" Building anticipation, it hints at a romance that is both sweet and dangerously alluring with the demon.

Watch the teaser below:

More about My Demon

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy centered around Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress with demon-like qualities, and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a demon who loses his powers one day. The plot unfolds as they enter a contractual marriage, exploring Do Do Hee's journey of falling in love with a demon. Kim Yoo Jung portrays Do Do Hee, the heiress of the Mirae Group, known for her lack of trust in others. In contrast, Song Kang transforms into Jung Gu Won, an impeccably charming demon with a history of making perilous yet sweet deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral for eternity. Do Do Hee, surrounded by manipulative individuals, is notorious for her wicked demeanor. Jung Goo Won, having walked the earth for over 200 years, loses his demon powers mysteriously after an encounter with Do Do Hee. Suspecting her involvement, he makes a tempting offer to the young heiress. My Demon is set to premiere on November 24 at 10 PM KST, promising a captivating blend of fantasy and romance.

