Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung showcase smoldering visual chemistry during My Demon script reading session

The chemistry between lead actors is a crucial element that can elevate a series to new heights. Recently, the anticipation for My Demon reached a fever pitch as the pictures of the script reading session unveiled an unreal visual chemistry between the drama's lead, Song Kang, and Kim Yoo Jung. Fans are in for a treat as these two talented actors prepare to set the screen on fire.

My Demon script reading session

SBS has released the pictures of the lead pair Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung along with other cast members from the script reading sessions of the new fantasy drama My Demon. The script reading session is often the first official gathering of the cast and crew for a K-drama production. It sets the tone for the project and offers a glimpse of the dynamics between the actors. In the case of My Demon, the visual chemistry between Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung was off the charts.

Unreal visual chemistry of Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang

The chemistry between the two leads Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung is nothing short of mesmerizing. Their on-screen presence and the way they interacted during the script reading left everyone in awe. The flawless performances of the acting experts expressed high hopes for the emergence of a one-of-a-kind fantasy romantic comedy.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung are known for their individual talents and charm, but together, they seem to create a magnetic force that's impossible to ignore. Their synergy is undeniable, and fans are already anticipating the magic they will bring to My Demon.

About My Demon

My Demon is a romantic comedy centered on a contract marriage between Do Do Hee, a mischievous conglomerate heiress portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung, and Jeong Gu Won, a temporarily powerless devil played by Song Kang. The devilish contract promises temporary happiness but has potentially dire consequences, making for an exciting salvation romance with a sweet yet perilous devil. The script reading for ‘My Demon’ featured director Kim Jang Han, writer Choi A Il, and a talented ensemble of actors who delivered passionate performances.

As the cast members delivered enthusiastic performances during the script reading, significant anticipation is now directed toward the on-screen chemistry between Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, who are set to take the helm of this romantic comedy. Right from the initial script reading, these two individuals left a strong impression with their natural and captivating chemistry. Their visual dynamic, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of romantic comedy, has generated excitement, elevating expectations for the forthcoming fantasy romantic comedy that will be brought to life by these talented young actors.

