Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s highly anticipated SBS drama My Demon’s filming to start mid-April

SBS is all set to launch its latest offering, ‘My Demon’, which is scheduled to film from mid-April to October this year. Although the broadcast dates have not been finalised yet, the drama is already generating a lot of buzz among fans of the fantasy genre. The show is being helmed by one of the scriptwriters of ‘My Queen’ Choi Ah Il and promises to be a unique and captivating addition to the network's programming lineup. The plot centres around Do Do Hee, a chaebol (conglomerate) heiress, and Jung Koo Won, a demon who loses his powers after saving her life. As they work together to help Jung Koo Won regain his abilities, a captivating interspecies romance blossoms between the two.

About My Demon

The show features an impressive cast, including Kim Yoo Jung, who plays the role of Do Do Hee, and Song Kang, who takes on the part of Jung Koo Won. Both actors are renowned for their talent and impressive acting chops, and fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry in this exciting new drama.

Production Details of My Demon

The production of ‘My Demon’ is set to take place over several months, with filming scheduled to begin in mid-April and wrap up in October. As the filming for ‘My Demon’ draws closer, fans of the fantasy genre are eagerly anticipating the show's release. Many are already speculating about the potential plot twists and turns, as well as the on-screen chemistry between Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang.

‘My Demon’ is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated dramas of the year, with its unique plot, talented cast, and high production value all contributing to its potential success.

About Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung

Song Kang is a K-drama fan favourite due to his captivating visuals and acting abilities. He has appeared in a number of successful dramas, including ‘Love Alarm’, ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Navillera’, ‘Nevertheless’, and many others.

Kim Yoo Jung, on the other hand, is well-known for her roles in dramas such as ‘Angry Mom’, ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘Clean with Passion for Now’, and ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’.

