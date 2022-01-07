Song Kang and Park Min Young foretell the brewing of a storm in new teaser poster for ‘Weather People’

On January 7, JTBC released a teaser poster for its upcoming weekend drama, ‘Weather People’. Starring the two leads, Park Min Young and Song Kang, the poster teases curiosity about the unpredictable atmosphere, or “weather” between the two. The poster shows Park Min Young’s Jin Ha Kyung, and Song Kang’s Lee Si Woo, sitting far apart at a long table and gazing at each other. The two main characters are reportedly polar opposites.

The caption on the newly released poster reads, “I’m in trouble. Because I keep liking you more and more.” Check it out below:

The production team of ‘Weather People” shared, “The teaser poster released on January 7 captures the deep emotions of Park Min Young and Song Kang, who create a romantic narrative by just looking at each other.” They continued, saying that they hope audiences will stay tuned for the two’s romance forecast to find out what unusual weather will arise when warm Si Woo finds his way into chilly Ha Kyung’s heart.

Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo are both employees at the Korea Meteorological Administration - the nation's weather forecast service. The intelligent and organized Jin Ha Kyung is clear about keeping her personal and professional lives separate, while the cheerful Lee Si Woo with an impressive IQ of 150, is a free spirit with a strong will.

JTBC had previously released teasers for the drama, amping up already high anticipation. ‘Weather People’ is set to air its first episode in February 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates!