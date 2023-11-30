Song Kang announces Sweet Home 2 as his final project before enlisting in the military

Renowned actor Song Kang, who is all set to delight the audiences with the second season of the successful series Sweet Home, has revealed that the upcoming drama will be his final project before he enlists for the mandatory military service. According to a Korean media outlet, Song Kang stated that he will finish all his promotional activities for Sweet Home 2. He made this announcement during a press conference on November 30, 2023 and also shed light on his character from the moster apocalpyse series.

In Sweet Home, Song Kang plays the main lead named Cha Han Su, who is infected by a mysterious disease that turns him into a monster. The first season garnered immense popularity and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of second part as it premieres on 1 December on Netflix.