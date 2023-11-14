Song Kang, Go Min Si, Jung Jinyoung and cast battle monsters for survival in intense new Sweet Home 2 stills

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit K-drama, Sweet Home, is here and promises to be a rollercoaster of suspense, horror, and survival. Sweet Home 2 has released new stills and posters of the cast ahead of the premiere. Adapted from a webtoon with the same title, Sweet Home tells the story of Cha Hyun Soo played by Song Kang, a solitary high school student who relocates to a new apartment just as monsters emerge, trapping the residents inside. In Season 2, the narrative will revolve around the challenges faced by Cha Hyun Soo and fellow survivors as they strive to stay alive outside Green Home.

Sweet Home 2 stills showcasing Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and more battle the monsters

Additional stills of Sweet Home 2 reveal Lee Eun Yoo portrayed by Go Min Si in her desperate quest for her brother Eun Hyuk played by Lee Do Hyun, whose fate remains unknown. Private Park Chan Young played by Jung Jinyoung, entrusted with transporting survivors, and Sergeant Tak In Hwan (Yoo Oh Sung), the composed leader of the Special Forces Guard, are also visible in the new photos.

Another set of stills features Dr. Lim (Oh Jung Se), deeply engrossed in researching monsterization and vaccines through various experiments, Sergeant Kim Young Hoo (Kim Moo Yeol), a former UDT officer collaborating with Sergeant Tak In Hwan to ensure safety, and a mysterious girl with unique abilities (played by Kim Si Ah). Excitement builds as Season 1 survivors join forces with new characters on their journey to a new home.

Sweet Home 2 – Riveting sequel unveils new character posters

The newly revealed visuals showcase Hyun Soo, torn between maintaining his humanity or embracing the monster within, alongside the survivors from Green Home and fresh faces in the Sweet Home series. Set against a city plunged into chaos by monsters, the accompanying images portray characters wrestling with their inner conflicts and confronting terrifying creatures. In a determined effort to tackle the monster crisis, Hyun Soo ventures to the Special Disaster Base, even risking becoming a test subject.

Meanwhile, Pyeon Sang Wook played by Lee Jin Wook becomes a vessel for Jung Ui Myung portrayed by Kim Sung Cheol, who sees monsterization as humanity's salvation, and Seo Yi Kyung played by Lee Si Young tenaciously seeks answers about her husband until the very end, eventually giving birth in solitude.

Song Kang, Go Min Si, and others talk about their character development

Discussing his role as Cha Hyun Soo in Season 2, Song Kang shared, ‘I aimed to present Cha Hyun Soo in a more mature light.’ Lee Jin Wook, portraying Pyeon Sang Wook, whose character undergoes a complete transformation in Season 2, expressed, ‘I had to portray someone starkly different from Sang Wook, someone nearly devoid of humanity.’ Lee Si Young, describing her character's journey, stated, ‘She evolves from solitude to becoming a dedicated mother entangled in life's highs and lows.’ Reflecting on her role in Sweet Home 2, Go Min Si noted, ‘She becomes colder yet warmer, grappling with the fear of losing people she cares about.’

Advertisement

Director Lee Eung Bok explained his casting choices for new characters, highlighting ‘Jinyoung's alignment with Chan Young's character, Yoo Oh Sung's ability to portray both good and evil, Kim Moo Yeol's embodiment of charismatic Tak In Hwan, Oh Jung Se's Joker-like smile fitting the quirky scientist role, and Kim Si Ah's unique aura as an actress.’

The anticipation for the sequel is all high and fans are eagerly waiting for the December 1 premiere.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 2 confirms premiere date in new poster; Song Kang's first look for sequel OUT