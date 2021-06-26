Song Kang & Han So Hee set temperatures soaring with their midnight rendezvous in new stills of Nevertheless

This week's broadcast of Nevertheless packs in some passionate romance! Read on to find out.

Amidst all the crime-thriller and action dramas, it is particularly refreshing to watch a good ole romance drama! Song Kang and Han So Hee starrer Nevertheless is a charming romance drama that centres around Park Jae Eon (Song Kang) who indulges in casual flirting and is a smooth operator when it comes to women. On the other hand, Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) is a simple and naive girl who has given up on love after her ex-boyfriend cheats on her. The two meet on a blind date and nevertheless, begin a romantic relationship.

In the previous episode, we had seen Park Jae Eon and Yoo Na Bi's cute and flirtatious back and forth as they bump into each other on several occasions. However, Yoo Na Bi is aghast to know that Park Jae Eon is merely flirting, while she mistook his affection for love. Yoo Na Bi is devastated but cannot help but be attracted to Park Jae Eon. In the newly released stills, Park Jae Eon lands outside Yoo Na Bi's home well past midnight. Unable to resist his charm, Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Eon share a passionate kiss outside her home.

The production team of Nevertheless added that Yoo Na Bi's intention and efforts to keep away from Park Jae Eon will go in vain as she will find herself attracted to his relentless pursuit in the future episodes as well. Yoo Na Bi's turmoil will be relatable to fans. The next episode of Nevertheless, which is rated 19+, will air on June 26 at 11 pm KST (8:30 pm IST).

Where can you watch Nevertheless? Nevertheless is a romance drama starring Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. The drama airs every Saturday on JTBC and Netflix at 11 pm KST.

