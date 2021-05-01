Song Kang & Han So Hee tease a synopsis from their upcoming romance drama I Already Know

JTBC shared a short teaser of Song Kang and Han So Hee reading the synopsis for their upcoming romance drama! Read on to find out.

Song Kang recently wrapped filming for his show, Navillera. Navillera is a drama about dreams and aspirations and celebrating the sweet little moments of life. Song Kang portrayed Chae Rok, a ballet prodigy, who is going through a slump brought on by his familial circumstances. Navillera ended on a tender note as our favourite harabeoji finally achieved his dream of performing the duet of Swan Lake. The finale episode recorded an average nationwide viewership of 3.7 percent.

We were sad that we might not get to see Song Kang on our screens anytime soon, but guess what the talented actor has already confirmed his next drama! Yes, that's right. Song Kang will be starring opposite Han So Hee of The World Of The Married fame in the new JTBC romance drama titled, I Already Know. Based on the eponymous webtoon, It is about a woman who wants to date but doesn’t believe in love, and a man who thinks dating is a pain but likes to flirt. Both the actors are dressed in shades of purple as they teased fans with a little synopsis of their script-reading in a new video for the drama.

Song Kang will play Park Jae Eon, who finds dating a waste of time but likes to flirt. He seems friendly and cheerful towards all, but he is actually uninterested in other people and has sworn off dating. Han So Hee will portray Yoo Na Bi, who doesn’t believe in the concept of love but wants to date. After a bitter experience with her first love, she no longer believes in destiny and makes up her mind not to get swept up in love again. The series would be directed by Kim Ga Ram of Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency fame and is set to air in June. We are certainly excited!

