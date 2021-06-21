Song Kang & Han So Hee's Nevertheless off to a decent start as Bossam: Steal The Fate breaks own MBN record

The battle for weekend drama ratings is heating up! Read on to find out.

It is exhilarating and nerve-racking in equal measure when we witness new K-dramas premiere almost every day and by the end of the week, we get to know whether they have passed the test with the audiences or not. The new K-drama that premiered this week was Song Kang and Han So Hee's new romance drama, Nevertheless. Based on the eponymous webtoon, it follows a passionate romance between Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Eon, who have contrasting personalities, nevertheless, fall in love. Nevertheless premiered on June 19 at 11 pm KST.

Nevertheless is off to a decent start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Nevertheless scored an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent, marking a decline from the viewership ratings achieved by its predecessor Undercover. The romance drama got a 19+ certification and has begun on a good note, despite a late-night time slot. Meanwhile, Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri‘s hit historical drama Bossam: Steal the Fate continues to make network history for MBN. The latest episode of Bossam: Steal the Fate earned an average nationwide rating of 8.842 percent, breaking its own record for the highest viewership ratings ever achieved by any drama in MBN history!

Also, TVing's Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce) 2 earned the highest viewership ratings of the new season so far. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce) 2 scored an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent, marking a new all-time high for Season 2. Though it hasn't been able to achieve the previous season's record-breaking numbers, it is certainly marking a steady rise to the top.

Where can you watch Nevertheless? Nevertheless is a romance drama starring Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. The drama airs every Saturday on JTBC and Netflix at 11 pm KST.

