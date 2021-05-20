Song Kang & Han So Hee's stunning visuals & matching tattoos get spotlight in new solo posters of I Know But

Song Kang and Han So Hee will be starring opposite each other in the forthcoming drama, I Know But. Read on to find out.

More K-drama featuring Song Kang as the lead? Yes, please. The talented and charming 27-year-old actor has enthralled audiences with amazing performances in Love Alarm, Sweet Home and more recently, in Navillera, where he essayed the role of a male ballerino, who performs a stunning finale act with his grandfather. The sensitive series earned Song Kang a lot of accolades but he isn't resting on his laurels, instead, he is all set to woo the audiences again with his new drama, I Know But.

I Know But also called Nevertheless, features Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, ‘I Know But’ is a light-hearted rom-com story of two people navigating the tricky waters of love and romance whilst still in college. The webtoon is created by Jung Seo and the show is now easily one of the highly anticipated shows of 2021. Song Kang plays Park Jae Uhn who finds relationships taxing and believes in casual flirting and surface-level romance. He keeps himself emotionally distanced, but enjoys bantering and ‘playing’ with people.

On the other hand, Han So Hee portrays Yoo Na Bi, who had a bitter fall out with an ex-boyfriend and stopped believing in love at all. She gives up on destiny and makes a vow not to be swept up in love again. However, she wants to date people. Song Kang and Han So Hee look stunning in the dreamy solo posters of I Know But. Song Kang sports a beautiful butterfly tattoo at the back of his neck. Han So Hee also sports a butterfly tattoo on her wrist, matching Song Kang's tattoo. Also, Han So Hee's name in the series is Na Bi, which means Butterfly in Korean! We are excited to see what all of this adds to!

You can check out the posters below:

JTBC’s I Know But will premiere on June 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

