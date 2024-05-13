Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han starrer Uncle Samsik: Know release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast, and more

Uncle Samsik is an upcoming period drama set in turbulent times in South Korea where two individuals set out together to change their fate. The story follows a tale of bromance between two charismatic men who will create a tale of trust, doubt, and love in the 1960s.

Release Date and Time of Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik is set to premiere on May 15, 2024, at 12:30 PM KST (4 PM IST).

Where to Watch Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik will be released as an original series on Disney+ and will be available for streaming. Five episodes will be premiered on May 15 and be followed by two new episodes every week on Wednesday and see a three-episode season finale on June 19.

Uncle Samsik’s Genre

Period Drama

Plot

Uncle Samsik is an interesting story set in the turbulent times of the 1960s in South Korea, the country at that time was in political and social unrest and facing a war. The story follows the story of two ambitious men namely Uncle Samsik, who is a charismatic individual with big promises, and Kim San, an elite Korean Military Academy graduate.

Uncle Samsik is a nickname given to Park Doo Chil for love and respect. Additionally, Park Doo Chil is known to eat three meals a day even during times of the Korean War and managed to feed his family the same. When he meets Kim San who is as ambitious as him and dreams of making South Korea a place of industrial success and rest.

Uncle Samsik proposes a great plan to Kim San and promises to say ‘I can give you everything’. They together embark on the meticulously planned journey of achieving great things in this period drama which will depict their special bromance.

Watch Uncle Samsik's trailer here:

Cast

The lead cast of Uncle Samsik brings the renowned star Song Kang Ho, who became the first South Korean actor to win Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with him, we will see Byun Yo Han.

Transforming into Uncle Samsik/Park Doo Chil will be Song Kang Ho. It is a role that will depict Song Kang Ho in a new light altogether. Uncle Samsik is a man of ambition and dreams, he reaches for the moon as he exudes charisma in the serious as a man of unlimited influence. Furthermore, Uncle Samsik is a strategist with a unique talent for understanding people’s desires and evaluating situations to create thorough plans.

Meanwhile, Byun Yo Han will fill in the shoes of the elite gentleman of dreams, Kim San. He is a graduate of the Korean Military Academy and he dreams of remaking Korea and bringing it out of times of unrest to a future of prominence and business success by making it an industrial country.

Uncle Samsik and Kim San together form a duo who will create schemes and plans to achieve what they dream of in this period drama.

Supporting Cast

Uncle Samsik brings Lee Kyu Hyung as Kang Seong Min who is standing in elections to become the next leader. Jin Ki Joo will be walking in the shoes of Joo Yeo Jin, an elite woman whom Kim San loves. Seo Hyun Woo will be seen playing an honored soldier from the military, Jung Han Min.

The drama will also bring Tiffany Young playing Rachel Jung who is the director of the Albright Foundation and is interested in Kim San’s ambitious plans. Fans will also get to see Oh Kwang Rok, Oh Seung Hoon, and Kim Min Jae among others in this period drama.

Don’t forget to catch Uncle Samsik’s premiere on Disney+ on May 15 and indulge in the captivating bromance of Uncle Samsik and Kim San who together set out to change everything.

