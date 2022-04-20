Song Kang Ho, IU, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doo Na & more have their fates tied by a baby in ‘Broker’ teaser

The teaser trailer for 'Broker' that has been released is immersive from the start with the soft lullaby of 'Soyoung' (IU), a mother who soothes her baby. Sang Hyeon (Song Kang Ho), a self-proclaimed good-will broker, and Dong Su (Kang Dong Won), a self-proclaimed good-willed broker who secretly brings a baby from the baby box and makes a special deal.

Here, the unexpected accompaniment of 'Soyoung' and the brokers, who neither left the baby in the baby box nor the reason for returning, adds to the curiosity of each story hidden behind the special journey. Meanwhile, in the midst of strange tension between detective Soo Jin (Bae Doo Na) and junior Detective Lee (Lee Joo Young), who are pursuing their journey to close the case they have been watching for a long time, the appearance of the brokers bursting into laughter in the car wash is “Let's be happy with us now," he said, foretells a special afterglow.

‘Broker’, a new film from director Hirokazu Koreeda, who has captivated the world with powerful storytelling and delicate directing, and the meeting of Korea's representative actors that transcend generations, and a deep message and lingering sound, is scheduled to be released in June.

The first Korean film directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, who previously won the Palme d'Or at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, was officially invited to the competition section of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. 'Broker' depicts the unexpected and special journey of those who have a relationship around a baby box. Actors Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doo Na, IU, Lee Joo Young's solid casting combination raises expectations.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.