Song Kang Ho, Jeon Do Yeon, Byung Hun and the rest tackle a catastrophe in new thriller film trailer

Directed by Han Jae Rim of ‘Exclusive’ fame, Emergency Declaration is disaster film that revolves around the malfunction of a passenger plane and the pilot has to make a declaration in order to get precedence to land. The powerful trailer premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and the two factors that immediately stand out are the absence of dialogue and the background music.

Song Kang Ho plays a detective who investigates the crash, Jeon Do Yeon a general, Lee Byung Hun as a father with a phobia of airplanes, Kim Nam Gil as the vice-captain of the airplane, Im Siwan as a single passenger on the airplane, Kim So Jin as a flight attendant, and Park Hae Joon as the head of the government’s crisis management center.

The trailer does not touch upon the relations these characters might share but rather focuses on the efforts each of them take to survive or save people from the calamity. The first few frames express the fear and chaos that exists amongst the passengers, the air hostesses trying their level best to keep them calm but failing miserably, Jeon Do Yeon horrified at the state in front of her, Byung Hun reacting violently in order to keep his child safe, Song Kang Ho dumbfounded and frustrated. The only lines that come up in the trailer leave an immense impact with the audience and it says, “In the event that an aircraft in flight is no longer able to continue its operations, the pilot must make a declaration to alert the communication authorities of the aircraft’s urgent situation. An aircraft that has made this declaration is given priority to land before all other aircraft. In aviation, this declaration is like a declaration of martial law.”

‘Emergency Declaration’ is chosen for the ‘Out of Competition’ section at the 74th Cannes Film Festival during which Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, and Im Siwan will be in attendance. Lee Byung Hun will be an award presenter, while Song Kang Ho has been chosen as part of the jury for feature films.

With such a versatile cast and thrilling story, the movie would definitely capture many hearts and we cannot wait to be one of them!

