Song Kang Ho, Jeon Yeo Been, Oh Jung Se starrer movie Cobweb to premiere at 2023 Cannes Film festival

On May 9th, a South Korean media outlet announced that Cobweb, which was invited to the non-competition section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, will be released as a world premiere at the Lumiere Theater on May 25th at 10:30 pm, and an official press conference will be held on May 26th.

About the film:

Cobweb is a film in the 1970s, in which director Kim, who believes that it will become a masterpiece if only the ending of the film Cobweb is filmed again, pushes the filming under adverse conditions, such as censorship, actors and producers who do not understand the changes, and are on the verge of going crazy. It's a movie that depicts various things in the industry.

Cobweb’s premiere:

They announced that director Kim Jee Woon of Cobweb as well as Song Kang Ho, Lim Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Soo Jung, Jang Young Nam and Park Jung Soo confirmed their attendance at the film festival, and that they would all appear on the red carpet together. Director Kim Jee Woon was invited to his 3rd Cannes Film Festival and Song Kang Ho was invited to his 8th Cannes Film Festival with Cobweb. In addition, it is more meaningful in that it is the second Cannes invitational work in which the two work together after 'The Good, the Bad, and the Weird'.

The poster:

Meanwhile, an overseas poster released to commemorate the invitation to the Cannes Film Festival catches the eye with an illustration that looks like a spider web stretched over the back of 'Director Kim' (Song Kang Ho) sitting in the director's chair. After a successful debut film, 'Director Kim', who has been labeled as an expert in certain films, ventures into re-shooting under the tenacity that a masterpiece will be born if only the ending of the already filmed Cobweb is changed. The back of 'Director Kim' in the poster arouses curiosity about whether he will be able to successfully complete the filming and create the long-awaited masterpiece in all kinds of adverse conditions that will face him. Cobweb is scheduled to be released in Korea in the second half of this year.

