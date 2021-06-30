Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun & Im Si Wan to reportedly attend & walk the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Their film, Declaration of Emergency was invited to the non-competition section of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Read further to find out the exclusive details.

We have some great news to kickstart the day! According to Naver TV Entertainment, Parasite star Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun and Im Si Wan have been invited to reportedly attend and walk the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet! Their film, Declaration of Emergency was invited to the non-competition section of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Song Kang Ho will be the first to leave for Cannes at the beginning of next month after being invited as a judge in the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Parasite's global success has pushed Korean cinema into the mainstream and now Hallyu's biggest stars are all set to add shine to the 74th Cannes Film Festival! It is reported that besides the main cast of Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun and Im Siwan, director Han Jae Rim will also attend the prestigious film festival! However, the rest of the cast will be unable to attend the Cannes Film Festival due to their respective schedules. Director Han Jae Rim, Lee Byung Hun, and Im Si Wan are scheduled to leave the country according to the official schedule of the film's premiere which is scheduled for July 14th and 15th.

For those unversed, Declaration of Emergency is based on a real aviation disaster in which an aeroplane declared a high alert and demanded unconditional landing. The film is having its first screening in the out of competition section of the 74th Cannes Film Festival to be held from July 6 to 17 and will have an official theatrical release in 2021 itself. Director Han Jae Rim, Song Kang Ho, Im Siwan and Lee Byung Hun have received their vaccinations.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: IU bags LEAD ROLE alongside Song Kang Ho in award winning Japanese filmmaker Koreeda Hirokazu's Broker

Are you excited about the film? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

What is Declaration Of Emergency? Declaration of Emergency is an aviation disaster film starring Song Kang Ho, Im Siwan and Lee Byung Hun in lead roles.

Share your comment ×