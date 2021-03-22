Song Kang makes his comeback on screen today with the premiere of Navillera; Here's why you should tune in

Navillera means a metaphorical word that expresses the appearance of a flying butterfly. Song Kang and Park In Hwan's Navillera premieres today on Netflix!

'Navillera', Song Kang's latest drama, premieres worldwide on Netflix today and fans of the actor cannot help but gush with excitement. 2021 is truly turning out to be Song Kang's year, with incredible hits with Love Alarm and the lingering success of Sweet Home carrying themselves over to anticipation for Navillera.

The central plot of Navillera revolves around an elderly man who has dreamt of doing ballet for the longest time. He never told anyone about his dream, and he didn’t think he could achieve it until he met a young man. On the other hand, this 23-year-old’s dream was fading due to his hard-knock life. Dancing was all he could do and that was enough for him. He didn’t dare think about his future until he met the old man. Navillera is the story about the dreams of this 23-year-old and the 70-year-old man. It’s about people with dreams and those without dreams. It’s also about and for those who don’t even know what a dream is.

Deok-chul (played by Park In Hwan) was born during the Korean War, a time of extreme poverty. His father, a rice store clerk, did whatever it took to make a living, and told Deok-chul, the eldest son, to get an office job instead of doing manual labor. Following his father’s wishes, Deok-chul passed the open recruitment examination and got the steady, secure job of a postman. He lived his whole life as a sincere civil servant and became a father of three. He had forgotten all about his dreams. Just before his 70th birthday, he saw 23-year-old ballerino Chae ok by happenstance. The kid was shining. Simply looking at him made Deok Chul's heart race. Deok Chul was reminded of his old dream. He tells himself to give it a shot one last time, holding the dream the he wanted to fly just once in life.

Chae Rok (played by Song Kang) is gloomy and cynical. He used to play soccer while growing up and was relatively late to enter the ballet scene. Despite this, he was admitted to a dance school within a year of starting ballet thanks to his natural talent. But now he has fallen into a slump. The 70-year-old Deok Chul shows up in front of Chae-rok one day. Chae-rok regards the septuagenarian’s hopes as nonsense but finds himself already beside him. Chae Rok, never having felt such affection and adoration, is praised by Deok Chul as wonderful, brilliant, and simply the best.

Navillera, thus, tells the story of a 70-year-old ballet student and his 20-year-old teacher learning to dream and love through the channel of ballet over 12 episodes. It releases Monday, March 22 on the global entertainment streaming service, Netflix.

ALSO READ: Hwarang star Park Hyung Shik in talks to lead upcoming historical drama following military discharge

Are you excited about the premiere of Navillera? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

Share your comment ×