Song Kang & Park Min Young are classic case of 'opposites attract' in 'Forecasting Love and Weather' poster

Upcoming office romance drama 'Forecasting Love and Weather' has released a new poster featuring its main cast - Song Kang, Park Min Young, Yoon Park and Girl's Day's Yura! JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday series is a new office romance drama about the work and love lives of the people at the Korea Meteorological Administration, who are more passionate and unpredictable than the weather itself!

Song Kang and Park Min Young star in titular roles with Yoon Park and Girl's Day's Yura playing parallel leads on the show! Park Min Young stars as Jin Ha Kyung, a general forecaster, while Song Kang plays the sprightly special reporter Lee Si Woo. Yoon Park plays Han Ki Joon, a weatherman in the spokesperson’s office, and finally, Girl’s Day’s Yura plays the role of daily weather reporter Chae Yoo Jin.

In the new poster, Song Kang, Park Min Young, Yoon Park and Girl's Day's Yura are a classic case of 'opposites attract' in the new poster for the drama! The poster also explores the interesting dynamics and interpersonal relationships the characters share! While Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo look lovingly at one another, Han Ki Joon and Chae Yoo Jin watch from afar with concerned expressions.

One must know that Han Ki Joon and Jin Ha Kyung have previously dated, he feels both jealousy and regret seeing his ex-girlfriend with another man! Chae Yoo Jin’s body is angled towards the happy duo, but she worriedly gazes up at Han Ki Joon, raising questions about how she fits into this love equation. 'Forecasting Love and Weather” premieres on February 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on Netflix and JTBC.

