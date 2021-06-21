Song Kang, Park Min Young, Girl's Day's Yura & Yoon Park CONFIRMED to star in JTBC's Office Cruelty Romance

The official star-cast of the first romance weather station K-Drama has been unveiled. Read below to find out details.

On June 21, JTBC officially announced that Park Min Young, Song Kang, Girl’s Day’s Yura, and Yoon Park are confirmed to star in the upcoming drama, Office Cruelty Romance PD Cha Young Hoon of When the Camellia Blooms fame! Office Cruelty Romance is a new drama about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service.

Park Min Young will be starring as the cold-hearted Jin Ha Kyung, an intelligent and highly organized weather forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration. Jin Ha Kyung does everything by the book and is methodical about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Due to her frosty demeanour, she has few friends at work and has become an 'outsider by choice.' On the other hand, Song Kang will be playing Lee Si Woo, a free-spirited guy who is always thinking outside the box. Lee Si Woo is a forecaster in charge of breaking news at the Korea Meteorological Administration. He is clumsy but boasts of an impressive IQ of 150 and can achieve anything, once he sets his mind to it! But despite his incredible intelligence, he only cares about the weather.

Yoon Park and Girl's Day's Yuri have interesting roles to play. Yoon Park will be playing the role of Han Ki Joon, a handsome and quick-witted character with amazing persuasive powers. He is a spokesperson at the Korea Meteorological Administration. He was recruited in the firm at a very young age and has always been a model student, and thus finds it hard to deal with failure. Girl's Day's Yura will be playing the role of daily weather reporter Chae Yoo Jin. She is a clear-minded and highly focused person with clear-cut likes and dislikes. Initially, she wasn't excited but eventually, she becomes fond of her new job and becomes attached to the Korea Meteorological Administration with its endless weather stories and accidents.

Office Cruelty Romance will begin filming this summer and is currently scheduled to premiere early next year.

