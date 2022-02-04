Song Kang & Park Min Young star in a romantic poster for ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’

OnFebruary 4, JTBC released a romantic poster starring the leads of its upcoming drama ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’. Jin Ha Kyung played by Park Min Young and Lee Si Woo played by Song Kang are two ambitious employees at the national weather forecast service, Korea Meteorological Administration.

The poster shows them standing under an umbrella in the pouring rain while tiny droplets of water dripping from its ends. The smiles on their faces are content as they remain at each other’s side. The text spread across the image reads, “Because I like you, because I like being with you”. And the single line gives a clear picture of what the show holds in store for the fans. Check out the poster below.

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ is about two very different people who have come across each other at a weather forecasting service. Jin Ha Kyung is a woman of principles and wishes to abide by them at all costs, while Lee Si Woo is an intelligent special broadcaster who is very passionate about his work. Jin Ha Kyung wants to stay away from dating her colleagues, but Lee Si Woo has different plans as he continues to pursue her. The two begin a lovely relationship battling the storms of the world together.

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ premieres on February 12 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on JTBC and Netflix.

