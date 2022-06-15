Song Kang’s roles in Sweet Home, Nevertheless, Love Alarm & more: Which is your favourite?

Making his acting debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the series ‘The Liar and His Lover’, Song Kang has gone on to add a number of notable roles to his list. The actor is also popularly referred to as the ‘Son of Netflix’ because a lot of his series are aired on the platform.

After taking part in an audition, Song Kang was picked out of 900 people to star in his first main role in the Netflix original series ‘Love Alarm’, based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The 2019 series was then renewed for a second season.

Since then, Song Kang has gone on to star in a number of impressive projects, including ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Navillera’, ‘Nevertheless’, and ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’.

Recently, it was confirmed that Song Kang will be returning to reprise his role in seasons two and three of ‘Sweet Home’. While we await his return, we’ve put together a fun way for you to reminisce about some of the actor’s roles. Which is your favourite among Song Kang’s roles? Take part in our poll and share with us!

