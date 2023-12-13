Song Kang starrer Sweet Home set to return with ‘more twists’ for season 3 in summer of 2024; DEETS inside

Song Kang-starrer Sweet Home captured the audience's imagination with its blend of thriller and fantasy elements. Knowing that a third season is on its way for the summer of 2024 is sure to excite fans. Adding more twists sounds intriguing; I'm hoping it'll keep everyone on the edge of their seats, just like the previous seasons did.

Season 3 of Sweet Home is scheduled to hit the screens during the summer of 2024

After the release of Sweet Home season 2, audiences were captivated by its expanded narrative scope and profound themes, propelling it into Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (non-English) category for two consecutive weeks. The fervent response set the stage for heightened anticipation surrounding the confirmed release of Season 3 in the summer of 2024.

This upcoming season teases even more desperate and intense struggles between monsters and humans, delving deeper into the blurred lines that separate the two. Director Lee Eung Bok tantalizingly hinted at the possibility of Hyun-soo, once dominated by monsters, rediscovering clarity, an intriguing prospect that adds further excitement to the unfolding storyline. The enigmatic emergence of Eun Hyuk and the MH (Monster Human) group was also teased, hinting at new dynamics within the series.

The actors, sharing their expectations, alluded to the clash and collaboration between characters who have evolved in diverse directions since season 1. Their promises of more twists and a riveting storyline in season 3 only heightened the audience's eagerness to witness the evolution of these beloved characters and the narrative arcs they inhabit.

As fans eagerly await the forthcoming season, the tantalizing hints dropped by the director and actors have set imaginations ablaze, promising a gripping and enthralling continuation of the Sweet Home saga.

All you need to know about the Sweet Home series

Sweet Home, the South Korean web series featuring Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young, has taken the streaming world by storm. Adapted from the popular Naver webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan, this gripping tale amassed over 2.1 billion net views, resonating profoundly with audiences worldwide.

The series debuted its first season on Netflix on December 18, 2020, captivating viewers with its intense narrative. Following its success, the highly anticipated second season arrived on December 1, 2023, plunging fans deeper into the gripping storyline.

In Season 1, viewers were introduced to Cha Hyun Soo (played by Song Kang), whose life takes an unexpected turn after a family tragedy. As he moves into an apartment, monstrous beings start emerging, trapping everyone within the building. A harrowing realization dawns upon them: the outside world is teeming with these monsters. Thus ensues a gripping struggle for survival as Hyun Soo and fellow residents fortify themselves against the impending threat.

Meanwhile, Season 2 navigates the aftermath as the residents, having endured battles within their homes, are compelled to leave. They seek refuge in what remains of a stadium, striving to establish a new community amidst the persistent danger lurking outside.

As the series gears up for its eagerly awaited third season, slated for a global premiere in the summer of 2024, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the next chapter in this thrilling saga of survival against monstrous odds.

