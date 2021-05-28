Song Kang talks about his chemistry with Han So Hee, shares that he cries easily & more in GQ Korea interview

The ‘Navillera’ star recently opened up about his thoughts in his pictorial interview with GQ Korea. Read it here.

The Sweet Home and Navillera star Song Kang recently showed his sensual side to his fans in a pictorial with the fashion magazine GQ Korea. The actor rose to fame with the hit Netflix series Love Alarm in 2019, and has been on the rise ever since. He has mostly showcased the soft, chocolate-boyish looks (except for a period of time in Sweet Home), and so, the GQ Korea pictorial reveals a different side of him.

In the interview, he shared that he found out about his personality through acting and was rather surprised by it. He said that he originally thought of himself as a stoic and an aloof person, having difficulty in expressing emotions. He added that he isn’t sure when it changed but he started expressing his feelings rather easily. He even said, “Why do I cry so much? When I’m filming a sad scene, my tears flow continuously.”

As he is currently filming the JTBC drama I Know But aka, Nevertheless, he had only good things to say about his co-star Han So Hee. He said that he likes being spontaneous while filming and does ad-libs a lot. So when he does some ad-libs, Han So Hee is great with taking them and moving forward, making it flow smoothly. He added that he gets along with her really well and that it might be because they’re the same age!

A shirtless Song Kang showcasing his incredible physique went viral when Love Alarm season 2’s trailer was released. The pictorial with GQ Korea shows that side of him, with him putting his muscles on display in sleeveless outfits. In one photo, he donnes a topwear with his back revealed, in a rather sensual pose.

Check out his photos below:

Don’t forget to tune in to I Know But starring Song Kang and Han So Hee on June 19, 11 PM KST.

Are you excited for the drama? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×