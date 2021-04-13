Song Kang's Navillera holds steady ground & River Where The Moon Rises witnesses slight increase in ratings

Ratings of the two Monday-Tuesday drama witness good ratings. Read on to know about the ratings battle.

It is a piece of good news when two popular dramas on air are enjoying good viewership amongst audiences and not eat into each other's viewership. Case in point, Love Alarm co-stars Song Kang's Navillera and Kim So Hyun starrer River Where The Moon Rises. Navillera is a drama about dreams and aspirations and celebrating the sweet little moments of life. Song Kang plays Chae Rok, a ballet prodigy, who is going through a slump brought on by his familial circumstances. His grandfather Deok Chul, played by veteran actor Park In Hwan has always held dear to him, the dream of soaring like a ballerino. However, owing to worldly pressures, he hasn't even able to reconsider the dream, let alone give it a shot.

The beautiful story has certainly struck a chord with audiences as Navillera scored average nationwide ratings of 2.8 percent with a peak of 3.3 percent as declared by Nielsen Korea. Among viewers of ages 20 to 49 years, the drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent with a peak of 1.6 percent, and in the metropolitan areas, it earned average ratings of 2.6 percent and a peak of 3.2 percent. The drama has held enjoyed a steady viewership amongst audiences for its heartfelt and genuine content.

On the other hand, according to Nielsen Korea, Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo starrer River Where The Moon Rises recorded average nationwide ratings of 6.7 and 8.4 percent. This is a slight increase from last week’s episode ratings. The drama finally surpassed 8.0 percent in viewership ratings for the first time in two weeks. The makers are planning to submit the drama for an International Emmy award too.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Navillera star Park In Hwan opens up about learning ballet, his 1st impression of Song Kang & more

Which drama are you currently watching? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×