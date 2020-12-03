Song Mino: From all things plaid to colourful micro bags, here are all the styles only the rapper can pull off

Rapper, model and also a style icon, Song Mino can truly do it all. Below, we’re looking at the pop icon’s top fashion-forward styles that only he can pull off.

Song Mino may now be enjoying his victories for his solo effort Fiancé as well as for WINNER’s Millions, but there’s one other aspect that puts him on top of his game: his standout style. He’s brave, experimental, and not afraid to express himself creatively, both with his music and his fashion, and it shows. He has grown to become confident in his own skin and most importantly, he always looks like he’s having fun dressing up in funky, unique outfits whether on or off-stage. One can immediately tell that he has an eye for styling items that no one would ever think of doing and that he has a genuine flair for mixing and matching unexpected pieces together. So as an ode to the budding fashion icon and reigning pop star, we put together a few fashion statements only Song Mino can pull off!

Power Plaid: Make no mistake: this boy loves plaids. One would think that it’s too much to wear plaid from head to toe, but he carries it well like a boss. He changes it up by wearing a T-shirt with animated prints underneath or a boxy-shaped suit. Noticeably, one of his favourite brands is Burberry, with its unmistakable signature distinct tartan plaid in cream, black, white, and red colours.

Leather Loving: Song Mino’s version of a toned-down look is an all-black leather outfit that has a mix of loose and fit cuts. It adds a bit of rock and punk touch to his look.

Yummy Yellow: His platinum blonde hair isn’t the only thing that’s screaming yellow. In one of his live stages, Mino wore a bright canary fur coat over a leather jacket with bling fringes that sparkled whenever he moved, and that still remains one of our favourite looks till date.

Colour Pop Bags: To complement his outfits, he often carries a small colourful bag that adds a touch of chicness to his overall look.

Hoodie Weather: Perhaps Song Mino is a creature of comfort, which is why he likes wearing oversized, comfy hoodies with everything, whether it’s matching jogging pants or tailored trousers. It completes his street, hip-hop-inspired style.

Statement Striking Pants: From ripped, patched, camouflaged, to simple denim, when it comes to pants—Song Mino makes sure he doesn’t wear anything boring.

Credits :Instagram

