Song of the Bandits Early Review: Kim Nam Gil embodies action hero, Seohyun seen in enchanting glimpse

Name: Song of the Bandits

Premiere date: September 22, 2023

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Director: Hwang Jun Hyeok, Park Hyun Suk

Writer: Han Jung Hoon

Genre: Period drama, Action

No. of Episodes: 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Song of the Bandits Plot

The story begins in 1915, years after the signing of the Japan–Korea Treaty of 1905 which forced Koreans to live under the rule of the Japanese, as a part of the Japanese occupation period. A man named Lee Yoon, played by Kim Nam Gil, originally a part of the Japanese army after being a soldier all his life chooses to become a bandit after observing the cruelty done to the people of his land.

Watch Song of the Bandits teaser

What’s good about Song of the Bandits

Kim Nam Gil is back in action mode with yet another fierce role, starring as Lee Yoon. Born into the life of a slave for Lee Hyun Wook’s Lee Kwang Il, he becomes a part of the Japanese army and carries out orders without considering the consequences. On one such mission he sees the aftermath of the bloodbath, unable to stop those around him, he pulls a gun to the same master who freed him. The two breathe into a standoff only for him to end up with a bullet in himself. Years later, he is one of the many men climbing the ranks of the Japanese army but finds a note about the whereabouts of the man whose family he once helped kill. Living with remorse, he sets off for the Chinese land of Gando where multiple Joseon people lived in constant fear of bandits and independent armies that looted and killed them without a second thought.

Vowing to save his own people, and repenting for the many lives he took in the past, Lee Yoon aka Guardian Grim Reaper takes charge as the savior of the Korean people stuck in Gando. As his past controls his present, he is often reminded of a woman whom he once met and danced with. Appearing with her fairy visuals, she had him hooked. The lady, Nam Hee Shin, played by GIrls’ Generation member Seohyun, holds a crucial key to the story.

What’s not so impressive about Song of the Bandits

Right from the get-go a thought did not leave our mind- web series and films should now come with flash warnings. While it is the 1900s guns that are fired from all sides, an almost fantastical break of flash is seen in multiple action scenes, almost seeming unnecessary at most times. A get-up almost too similar to his looks in Island, Kim Nam Gil’s longer locks look wet and botched at the start of the show. However, things change for the better as the episodes wear in.

Performances of actors

While Kim Nam Gil has recently spoken about wanting to take on romantic roles, it once again becomes obvious as to why he gets picked for action roles. Lee Yoon becomes a bandit that everyone learns to fear. With swift moves that must surely come with dedicated practice, the actor rides horses and charms viewers with his dedicated presence on the screen. Seohyun gives only a brief appearance at the start of the show and is expected to return with a demanding presence in the rest of the series. We await yet another fabulous performance by the versatile actor.

