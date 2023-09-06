Song of the Bandits: Kim Nam Gil, SNSD’s Seohyun take center stage in main trailer, posters for action drama

On September 6, Netflix released the main trailer and character posters for Song of the Bandits starring Kim Nam Gil, SNSD’s Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook and Lee Ho Jung. The drama is a story set in 1920s Gando, a lawless land where Chinese territory, Japanese money, and Joseon people gathered to protect their people and their homes. It is an action drama about the people who have become renowned for their actions. It is an action drama scheduled for streaming on September 22.

Song of the Bandits’ character posters

The first character poster showed Kim Nam Gil as Lee Yeon, a former Japanese soldier who left his post to become a rebel and thief. He leads a pack of thieves in Gando that have only one goal- to steal the money from the Japanese and their land back from the Chinese. Nam Hee Shin (played by Seohyun) was an independent lobbyist however camouflaged her way of life as a director of the railroad department. She was the head of the righteous army however presently lives in a Korean town in Gando. Strong moments are caught between Choi Chung Soo (played by Yoo Jae Myung) the guard, Lee Gwang Il (played by Lee Hyun Wook), the youngest Japanese military major from Joseon, and skilled gunslinger Eon Nyeon (played by Lee Ho Jung).

Song of the Bandits’ trailer

The trailer begins with Lee Yun, who had to watch his comrades run away from being burglarized in one day, assemble people and structure a group of criminals to safeguard his family and home. They are Choi Chung Soo, who utilizes a bow and blade, Kang San Gun, a sharpshooter, Cho Raen Gi, who utilizes a double hatchet, and Geum Soo, who uses his fists and a shotgun as weapons, making a formidable team. As rumors begin to spread that assets for the development of the Gando Line rail line were being shipped, Lee Yun's group of bandits endeavored to safeguard his home and take the money for their loved ones. Then, Nam Hee Shin, who needs to recapture the lost nation by giving the cash to the independence army. Lee Gwang Il's Japanese armed forces get the information that an unidentified individual is after the cash and goes to Gando. With so many people's vested interest in the money, the viewers are excited to see how they will move forward with the story.