Song Of The Bandits: Kim Nam Gil transforms into talented rebel during Joseon Era in first poster, teaser

On August 25, Netflix released the first poster and poster for Song Of The Bandits starring Kim Nam Gil, Lee Hyun Wook, SNSD’s Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Do Yoon, and Lee Ho Jung. It has been confirmed that the historical drama will be out on September 22. Set in 1920, the plot follows people in a land of lawlessness in China with Japanese money in the Joseon era. In the teaser, viewers get to see Kim Nam Gil and others. The teaser shows the rebels taking part in the action and rebelling against the dictatorship in the 1920s.

Song Of The Bandits starring Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, and others:

The released teaser starts with extraordinary and striking action occurring in Gando a Chinese territory with Japanese money and individuals from the Joseon era running to keep control of it. The hoodlums accumulate to live like soldiers who battle to safeguard valuable things by fighting through the no man's land with giant sandstorms. The fans await the action pouring through the thick dusty wind as they rise like a scene from a Spaghetti Western. It is likewise trademarked that the 'bandit' in the title of the drama doesn't just mean a cheat taking others' things, but they are more like 'Robin Hood' who need to bring their people to justice in a time of dictatorship. Kim Nam Gil played the role of Lee Yeon, the leader of the bandits. Regarding his role, he told a South Korean media outlet that during that era, there were people who tried their best to live a life on their own terms but could not, due to the rule. He said that the action-packed story will involve a lot of emotional aspects that the viewers should look out for.

Song Of The Bandits poster:

The first poster unveiled with the teaser shows Lee Yoon posing alone under the dusty sky. Against the foundation of the huge wild space of Gando, Lee Yoon, wearing a rancher's hat and a long coat that flew in the wind as well as holding a long firearm, created interest in the new narrative of how Lee Yoon turned into a bandit.

