Song of The Bandits: Kim Nam Gil, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Do Yoon and others transform into warriors in 2nd poster

On August 31, Netflix released the 2nd teaser poster for Song of The Bandits starring Kim Nam Gil, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Do Yoon and others. The drama is set in the 1920s in Gando, where it is a lawless land. These characters find themselves in the land of China with the money of Japan and the people of Joseon fight back to get their land.

Song of The Bandits starring Kim Nam Gil, Yoo Jae Myung and others:

In order to safeguard their families in the land of Gando, Lee Yoon, Choi Chung Soo, Gangsan Gun, Choraengi, and Geum Soo are depicted in the recently released poster as thieves. One can feel the increasing pressure and determination of the bandits who go against somebody with their own weapons in a place that is called the no man's land. Kim Nam Gil has been given the role of Lee Yoon, where he is seen using a Winchester gun. Known as the leader of the thieves who use different weapons to get their freedom. Choi Chung Soo and Gangsan Gun are played by Yoo Jae Myung and Kim Do Yoon, respectively. Choi Chung Soo is the leader of the righteous army that protects families on their land while Gangsan Gun who is known for his sharpshooting skills.

Song of The Bandits’ new stills:

The previously released stills catch the pictures of the main cast members who lived through the times in their own specific manner to get by. The thief's leader, Lee Yoon, was born a slave and became a Japanese soldier because of his old master, Lee Kwang Il. He currently carries on with another life as a criminal in Gando. Seohyun plays Nam Hee Sin who has the double status of being a director of the railways of the Japanese Government-General of Korea and a freedom fighter. Even as a Korean advisor, Lee Hyun Wook's portrayal of Major General Lee Kwang Il of the 37th Infantry Regiment of the 19th Division of the Imperial Japanese Empire was unflinching. In the stills, one can see how they live their lives while trying to make a difference.

