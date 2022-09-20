‘Song Of The Bandits’ star Kim Nam Gil tests positive for COVID-19 upon return from Toronto
Experienced actor Kim Nam Gil tests positive for COVID-19. Read ahead to know more.
On September 20th, Kim Nam Gil is currently concentrating on self-isolation and treatment after being tested positive for COVID-19. Kim Nam Gil's movie 'The Guardian' was officially invited to the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, and he digested the film schedule in Toronto. After entering the country on September 16th, he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently trying to recover at home.
There seems to be no disruption to the scheduled schedule. The Netflix series 'Song Of The Bandits', which is the next work, is said to be working with other actors first. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae, who attended the Toronto International Film Festival when his directorial debut film 'The Hunt' was officially invited, was also reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after entering the country on the 18th. Jung Woo Sung, who digested the schedule with Kim Nam Gil and Lee Jung Jae, received positive critical response.
Kim Nam Gil is best known from leading roles in disaster blockbuster ‘Pandora’ (2016); crime thriller ‘Memoir of a Murderer’ (2017); adventure film ‘The Pirates’ (2014); period drama ‘Portrait of a Beauty’ (2008) and the crime-comedy television drama ‘The Fiery Priest’ (2019). His breakthrough role was Bidam in the hit television period drama ‘Queen Seondeok’ (2009).
Kim Nam Gil is also the founder and CEO of a non-profit organization ‘Gilstory’ that focuses on preserving cultural heritage, promoting arts and raising special purpose relief funds. He is known for his versatility as an actor and for often balancing projects with commercial value and roles that are artistic in nature. He was placed 17th in the top 40 most powerful stars in Korea 2020 by Forbes. On February 3, 2021, He launched Gilstory ENT, a comprehensive entertainment company, together with Han Jae Deok, head of film production company Sanai Pictures.
